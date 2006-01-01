One software platform. All the tools you need to start your subscription business.
Subscription billing
Email marketing
CRM
Customer support
SaaS metrics
Outseta is the only all-in-one platform integrating CRM, subscription billing, customer communication, and reporting tools that reduces costs, maintenance, and helps SaaS start-ups get off the ground faster. Outseta gives your company a single, clear view of your business' operational performance allowing you to better focus your efforts and spend more time building your business.
How many software solutions has your start-up duct taped together?
Outseta gives SaaS start-ups the basic tools they need to...
- Keep complete account records for every prospect and customer
- Send email communications to prospects and customers
- Provide world class, personalized customer service
- Bill and accept payments from customers
- Report on key SaaS metrics
- Track every customer interaction, from lead capture to lifetime value